Prince Harry’s Archewell COO attends Peltz-Beckham wedding despite snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were a no-show at Brooklyn Beckham’s lavish wedding to Nicola Peltz, however, the COO of their Archewell Foundation was spotted at the celebrations over the weekend.



According to The Daily Mail, Mandana Dayani, who was appointed as the President at Archewell last year to ‘oversee their growth strategy’, was invited to the lavish Peltz-Beckham wedding, where Prince William and Kate Middleton were also invited.

Dayani reportedly took to Instagram over the weekend to share snaps from the festivities, and was seen posing in a stunning turquoise gown for the glittering event.

She captioned her posts: “Married! The most beautiful night celebrating @nicolaannepeltz and @brooklynbeckham love and forever life together. “You feel like home” - not a dry eye in sight!”

Dayani, who is regularly compared to her boss Meghan, also chose to wear her hair in a style that Meghan has been seen in a lot.

It is not clear what relationship Dayani shares with the families to score an invite to the Peltz-Beckham wedding, however, she has been known to run around in star-studded circles.