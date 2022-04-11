Ananya Panday gorges on Pizza, says ‘it’s called balance’

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday never misses the chance to share some engaging posts with her massive family of 22 million followers across the globe.

Recently, the Liger actress turned to her Instagram handle to share pictures of how she balances it as she hogs on junk food but also stays in shape.

The 23-year-old actress posted a couple of pictures where she can be seen gorging on multiple pizzas in one picture then flaunting her well-toned physique in a white swimsuit in another.



She captioned the post calling it ‘balance.’

Meanwhile, fans took to Ananya’s post and reacted on the adorable picture.