Hugh Jackman celebrates 26 years of togetherness with wife Deborra-Lee

Hugh Jackman celebrated 26th wedding anniversary with wife Deborra-Lee Furness as he penned a heartfelt tribute for her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, The Wolverine actor dropped an adorable loved-up picture of the pair on the beach.

The 53-year-old captioned it, “Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife.”

“Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life,” Jackman continued.

The actor added, “I love you with all my heart!”

Jackman and Furness tied the knot in April 1996 after meeting a year before on the latter’s Australian TV series Correlli.



Talking about his marriage to People Magazine in 2020, Jackman had said that he and his wife always “make time for each other.”

"We're always learning and humans change so you have to, even though we've been together 25 years, you gotta reset all the time," the actor had said.

He further added, "I'm always reeling in how funny she is and how amazing she is and how smart she is. The longer it goes on the better it gets."