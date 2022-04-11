Mom-to-be Rihanna shows blossoming baby bump in chic outfit in LA

Iconic singer Rihanna is wearing her maternity look with style and her latest pictures are proof.

The Diamonds singer, who recently debuted on Forbes’ billionaires' list, is expecting her first child with partner A$AP Rocky.

Over the weekend, the We Found Love singer stepped out for a late-night dinner at Wally's in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles and fans cannot stop gushing her chic and comfy night-wear.

The 34-year-old soon-to-be-mom gave a glam touch to the casual pajamas-in-public as she bared her baby bump in an extra-long blue satin shirt, with only one button fastened.

Keeping the comfort her priority, the Umbrella singer paired the vintage-style shirt with a pair of cotton shorts.

Finishing the look, Rihanna wore luxe accessories including Nike sneakers, a diamond necklace and Balenciaga's silver embellished hourglass tote bag.

Riri recently sparked engagement rumours after she was pictured wearing a chunky diamond ring on her engagement finger, however, she told reporters it was one she had worn before.