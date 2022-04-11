Karan Johar reveals how Farah Khan left an American stunned: Watch

Karan Johar recently shared a fun anecdote involving Farah Khan on his social media

Karan Johar and Farah Khan seem to be keeping up their usual, fun antics as they traverse around the United States for work.

Karan recently shared a video on Instagram in which he was seen tagging alongside Farah to a New York restaurant.

In an fun albeit unexpected turn, Farah asked their server for 'free nachos', and was given a hilarious reply in return!

The server, clearly taken aback by her odd request, told her 'No'!

Sharing the hilarious moment, Karan captioned the post, “A transactional @farahkhankunder and a shocked American! But she does ask a valid question! Your thoughts?"





Farah also reacted to the post and commented, “How can you put this up? But we did it for your benefit.”

The hilarious video left fans and followers in fits, with Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi also dropping a laughing emoji in the comments section.