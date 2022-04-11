Prince William was Princess Diana’s ‘most trusted confidante’: Piers Morgan

File Footage

Prince William was his mother Princess Diana’s strongest support system, at least according to Piers Morgan, who was once well-acquainted with the mother-son dynamic, reported Express UK.



Royal author Tina Brown’s latest book, titled The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, includes a number of anecdotes from William’s days with his late mother, including a story where Morgan was invited to lunch by Diana in 1995.

During this lunch, Morgan became privy to the young Prince William’s equation with his mother Diana.

He noted: “He (William) is clearly in the loop on most of her (Diana’s) bizarre world and, in particular, the various men who come into it from time to time.”

Morgan further shared: “Despite the Duke of Cambridge being in his early teens at the time, he became his mother’s most trusted confidante.”