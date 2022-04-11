Prince William was Princess Diana’s ‘most trusted confidante’: Piers Morgan

Prince William was his mother Princess Diana’s strongest support system, at least according to Piers Morgan, who was once well-acquainted with the mother-son dynamic, reported Express UK.
Royal author Tina Brown’s latest book, titled The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, includes a number of anecdotes from William’s days with his late mother, including a story where Morgan was invited to lunch by Diana in 1995.
During this lunch, Morgan became privy to the young Prince William’s equation with his mother Diana.
He noted: “He (William) is clearly in the loop on most of her (Diana’s) bizarre world and, in particular, the various men who come into it from time to time.”
Morgan further shared: “Despite the Duke of Cambridge being in his early teens at the time, he became his mother’s most trusted confidante.”
Prince Philip went out with one last joke, according to his eldest son Prince Charles
Prince William, who's described as Diana’s ‘most trusted confidante’, was also her most loyal supporter
Prince William reportedly sought Prince Philip’s help in 2019 over a crucial matter that involved Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to live life the royal way despite relocating to the US
Leigh-Anne Pinnock performed 'Gloves Up' at opening show of Little Mix's Confetti tour
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt might exchange wedding vows before tying the knot