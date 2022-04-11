 
Monday April 11, 2022
Entertainment

Prince William was Princess Diana’s ‘most trusted confidante’: Piers Morgan

Prince William was his mother Princess Diana’s strongest support system

By Web Desk
April 11, 2022

File Footage

Prince William was his mother Princess Diana’s strongest support system, at least according to Piers Morgan, who was once well-acquainted with the mother-son dynamic, reported Express UK.

Royal author Tina Brown’s latest book, titled The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, includes a number of anecdotes from William’s days with his late mother, including a story where Morgan was invited to lunch by Diana in 1995.

During this lunch, Morgan became privy to the young Prince William’s equation with his mother Diana.

He noted: “He (William) is clearly in the loop on most of her (Diana’s) bizarre world and, in particular, the various men who come into it from time to time.”

Morgan further shared: “Despite the Duke of Cambridge being in his early teens at the time, he became his mother’s most trusted confidante.”