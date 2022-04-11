Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to give a western touch to their Punjabi style wedding: reports

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to give a western touch to their Punjabi style wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly exchange wedding vows before taking pheras in a traditional Punjabi style wedding.

A report by India Today suggests that the soon-to-be-wedded lovebirds have written their vows down that they will be sharing with each other right before tying the knot.

“The buzz is that Ranbir and Alia might exchange vows before the actual pheras begin on their wedding day,” the report reads.

It continues, “A source close to the couple reveals that while Ranbir is a very private person, he’s put his thoughts down on a personal note that he plans to share with Alia at the wedding.”

“Alia too, has been writing something for him, which might be the actual vows on the wedding day,” the report adds.

However, no official statement has been made by either the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor or her beau Ranbir.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the most anticipated wedding will take place on 15th April at Sanju actor’s Bandra home, Vastu.