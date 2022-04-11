 
Britney Spears rocks mini skirt as she steps out with boyfriend Sam Asghari

By Web Desk
April 11, 2022
Britney Spears raised the temperature on the internet with her breathtaking pictures on social media. 

The enchanting beauty rocked a plunging orange minidress on a rare outing with her boyfriend Sam Asghari while arriving to Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday.

The Grammy winner looked at ease as she chose to wear a pair of colourful sneakers and left fans in awe with her glam look.

The mother-of-two also rocked a pair of reflective black sunglasses, a delicate gold necklace, and gorgeous four-carat round-cut diamond engagement.

Meanwhile, Sam, 28, kept it simple as he sported a navy blue polo shirt, white shorts and a pair of espadrilles.  