Jada Pinkett ‘deserves’ me: says Kodak Black while throwing shades at Will Smith

Kodak Black left fans perplexed with his bizarre video in which the rapper threw shades at Will Smith and urged Jada Pinkett Smith to step out of her marriage with the King Richard actor.



Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old hip-hop star posted a live video, filmed in a dark room, to woo Jada.

“That (expletive) you doing ain't real, bro. You got an (expletive) who love you,” he said.

“That's what you need to do, 'cause you just on some (expletive),” he continued while adding, “You deserve me.”

The rapper, legal name Bill Kahan Kapri, also took a dig at Will’s late friend Tupac Shakur.

“Tupac wasn't all the way cut, wasn't all the way gangster his whole life,” he criticised Shakur for going to the same school as Jada.

“So stop playing Will Smith like that,” he added while suggesting that Jada betrayed Smith by holding Shakur’s remembrance.

“Will Smith a stand-up man with integrity. He knows who he is.”