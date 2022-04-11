David, Victoria Beckham’s luxurious arrival at brunch leaves fans stunned

David and Victoria Beckham were seen flaunting the splendors of their fortune as they joined their newly wedded son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz at the brunch event on Sunday.

The famous couple was seen arriving at the venue - Nicola's family mansion in Miami - in a baby blue classic vehicle. The two were welcomed by sons Romeo and Cruz, as well as daughter Harper.

David and Victoria looked breathtakingly sensational as they were driven to their daughter-in-law's family home, which was surrounded by sprawling tropical gardens.

Moreover, the former footballer showered love over the newlywed couple by presenting them with an electric 1954 Jaguar, which cost around £350,000, as a wedding gift.

Brooklyn and Nicola exchanged their wedding vows on Saturday in a traditional Jewish ceremony.