Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Jersey' release postponed for a week. Here’s why

Makers of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film 'Jersey' reportedly wanted to avoid a clash with 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Jersey has been postponed for release by a week, with reports suggesting that the movie will now hit theatres on April 22.



The news was first shared by film critic Taran Adarsh, who took to Twitter to share the update about the film's release status.

Taran also added that the stakeholders arrived at this decision on Sunday night.

According to media reports, the reason behind stalling the release of Jersey is because KGF: Chapter 2, sequel to a popular franchise, was also scheduled to hit theatres on April 14, the film's previous release date.

An insider close to the Jersey team revealed to India Today that the makers decided to avert the clash and hence postponed its release.

“As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way,” said movie producer Aman Gill.

He added: “Jersey will now release on 22nd April.”

Apart from Shahid, the sports-based movie also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor in key roles.