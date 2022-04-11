David Beckham chokes up while giving heart-touching speech at son Brooklyn’s wedding

FileFootage

David Beckham is filled with emotions to see his eldest offspring Brooklyn Beckham tying the knot to Nicola Peltz in a star-studded event at Palm Beach, Florida.



To mark the special day, the former English footballer reportedly gave a heart-touching speech while recalling the day he welcomed his eldest child.

According to The Sun, “David’s speech went on for about five minutes and he looked to shed a tear at one point.

“He was talking about when Brooklyn was born and how he wanted to protect him,” the insider spilt to the outlet.

“He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn’t want to let anyone get in,” the source detailed.

“David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech,” the insider concluded.

Meanwhile. The football legend also showered praises over his daughter-in-law at pre-wedding dinner in Friday.

“We love you so much. We are excited that you’ll be part of the family,” he said.