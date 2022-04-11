Priyanka Chopra shares her love for Korean food: See pictures

Priyanka Chopra is a big food lover and her latest Instagram post is proof!
On Sunday, the Quantico star stepped out with her friends to visit a restaurant and shared glimpses of the outing on her Instagram stories.
In one video, the former Miss World could be seen devouring a scrumptious Korean meal.
In a hilarious twist, Priyanka seemed to love the food so much that she had to shimmy her body up to make space for even more!
She also left a question for her 76.1 million followers, asking: "Do you think shaking after you overeat will make room for more?"
Priyanka also shared a slew of photos with her girlfriends as well as dogs while she did a bit of shopping in Los Angeles.
She captioned the post, “Soul Sunday with the girls and pups.”
