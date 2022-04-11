Prince Andrew put on blast: 'Only person who’ll talk to him is the horse!'

File Footage

Royal experts have just made a shocking revelation regarding Prince Andrew’s standing within the Palace, and according to findings, the only people willing to talk to him is the horses’.



Journalist and biographer, Tina Brown issued this claim recently.

She made the claims to The Telegraph and began by branding the Duke of York, an “utterly grotesque” burden on Queen Elizabeth’s frail shoulders.

She was quoted saying, “But he’s doing a lot of it at the moment because the only person who’ll talk to him is the horse!”

“It’s utterly grotesque, the whole Andrew business,” she also admitted during the interview.

She even added, “I was told only yesterday by someone at the Palace just how deeply distressing it has been for the Queen.”