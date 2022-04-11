Prince Andrew’s pal Jeffrey Epstein branded him his ‘useful idiot’: report

File Footage

Andrew’s pal Jeffrey Epstein reportedly ‘used’ the Duke of the York, for he was nothing more than a ‘useful idiot’ for the accused paedophile.



Royal biographer Tina Brown has made this revelation and in her book The Palace Papers, she wrote, "International diplomacy rarely offers encounters with angels. But Prince Andrew’s adhesive contacts with reprehensible foreign riff-raff went far beyond what was explicable or acceptable."

"He hosted lunches at Buckingham Palace for the insalubrious relatives of Middle Eastern tyrants, invited a Libyan gun smuggler to Princess Eugenie’s wedding and Princess Beatrice’s 21st birthday party, and went goose-hunting with Kazakhstan’s then-president Nursultan Nazarbayev."

"Privately, Epstein told people that Andrew was an idiot, but – to him – a useful one. A senior royal, even if tainted, is always a potent magnet abroad.”

"Epstein confided to a friend that he used to fly the Duke of York to obscure foreign markets, where governments were obliged to receive him, and Epstein went along as HRH’s investment adviser. With Andrew as frontman, Epstein could negotiate deals with these (often) shady players."

"Epstein always knew the right psychic buttons to press. There was a hollowness in the Duke’s personality. That’s why he laughed louder and boasted so much. He knew that for all the palaces he lived in and the servants who Sir’d him, he was the second son whose childhood parity with Charles was a mirage."

"Epstein deftly exploited Andrew’s sense of grievance. The wife of a financier who sat next to Andrew at an Epstein dinner told me how the Prince suddenly declared: ‘I don’t know why people don’t pay us royals more respect’."