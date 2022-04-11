Princess Diana ‘refused’ to shield Prince William from ‘adult world’ as a child

File Footage

Princess Diana reportedly “refused to shield” Prince William from any part of the “adult world” when he was a child.



This claim has been made by royal biographer and author Tina Brown in a new piece.

In The Palace Papers Ms Brown discussed the life of young Prince William and explained how he was always made aware of the men his mother associated with.



In her piece, Ms Brown explained, “privy to her volatile love life. He knew the tabloids made her life hell, but he also knew she colluded with them. By his early teens, he was his mother’s most trusted confidant.”

“So imagine, just for a moment, being William in all of this, having to wake up and face, with brutal regularity, the front-page headlines about his mother’s liaisons.”

“This very adult world was not one that Diana shielded or even could have shielded her eldest child from and instead, as Brown tells it, was invited to be a participant in.”