Hugh Jackman recalls moment he evaded deportation due to ‘X-Men’ fame as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman recalls the hilarious instance he harrowingly escaped deportation because of past fame as X-Men’s Wolverine.

The actor weighed in on everything during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Kimmel.

The incident occurred on the border between Los Angeles and Toronto where the 2000 X-Men movie was being shot.

Before walking through the customs agent without a visa Jackman recalled a set worker telling him to lie about doing auditions.

“I'm like, sweat just pouring down, and I literally then said, 'No, no, it's not audition. I've got the part.' I just broke. It was pathetic,” he recalled in that instance.

It was only after the actor told the agent that he is auditioning for the live-action remake that the agent got a police escort for him, but that was not before having him sign some autographs.



“He was a mad 'X-Men' fan, and that's the only reason I ended up getting the part,” Jackman admitted.