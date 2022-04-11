Scott Disick felt like ‘a total outcast’ at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Scott Disick reportedly felt “like a total outcast” while attending at The Kardashians Hulu premiere event.

The reality TV show which is said to drop on April 14th put Scott in an “awkward position” despite him being ‘very much’ a part of the Kardashian-Jenner household.

According to a source close to HollywoodLife, Scott’s public support of Kourtney, attending the event with his girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson made it, all the more ‘weird’.

The source was also quoted saying, “Scott totally felt like the outcast last night. He wasn’t especially happy about having to be there for Kourtney and Travis’s family night.”

“He knew that Kourtney had planned this big family outing with Travis, and he was made aware of this by multiple people. He knew how important this was to Kourtney that there be no drama.”