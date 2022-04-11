Vin Diesel pens note welcoming Brie Larson to the ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise

Vin Diesel takes to social media with a post to welcome Brie Larson to the Fast & Furious franchise.
Diesel shared the post to Instagram and included a candid selfie of them both that featured them grinning ear to ear.
The post also included a lengthy caption that read, “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s captain Marvel’. Clearly, there is love and laughter in this image.”
“What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology.”
“Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”
Larson shared the same picture on her own social media as well, but with a caption that read, “Excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel. can’t wait to share more (when I can)”
BTS' fans broke the internet as they lauded band's performance during 'Permission of Dance' concert in Las Vegas
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recently got engaged for the second time
Khloe Kardashian showed off her million-dollar mega-mansion in new teaser
Jennifer Garner shared a thoughtful message with her fans
Kate Winslet and daughter Mia Honey Threapleton's drama's shoot will begin in May
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be tying the knot in mid-April