BTS' RM touches upon Grammys, wedding plans

BTS' RM has recently opened up about the Grammys, his marriage plans and having children.



BTS leader RM on Saturday did a live session and spoke about a host of topics including their new song, not winning at the Grammys, people hating the group, and also releasing a mixtape. He also spoke about marriage, having children, and dyeing his hair.



About the Grammys, RM said, "It was fine. We enjoyed the performance. We were anxious about mistakes but there were no mistakes. Everyone gave us applause and stood up so we appreciate it. The performance was everything. We were kinda disappointed when we heard that Doja Cat was going to win but that's alright."

Talking about the haters RM said, "We’ve always had haters. It could be our fault but a lot of times it’s not our fault. There were always haters. All teams have their haters. There’s also a positive thing about having haters here in the US since it means we’re mainstream."

On a lighter note when a fan asked when he wanted to get married, RM replied, "Oh... I don't know." On having children, RM said, "How many kids I'd like to have? I used to want to have kids so bad but now... not so much. When I think about a kid who's like me.. since I was not a very nice kid to my mom so I don't like that idea."