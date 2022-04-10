Netizens slam Ben Affleck after engagement to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is being slammed by netizens for his previous bad behaviour towards Jennifer Lopez as fans fear that their rekindled romance won't go on for a long time.

Soon after JLo confirmed her engagement to the 49-year-old actor in her newsletter, fans took over social media to shower love over the couple.

Among the heart-touching messages, netizens’ fears around the couple’s suture also surfaced.

“Excited for J.Lo I love her! I’m just scared about Ben. I don’t trust him. I fear he’s still immature,” one user shared, reported The Sun.

“Ben Affleck was bad to JLO when they were engaged. That’s why she broke up with him," another post read.

A third fan expressed, “Ben Affleck put Jennifer Garner through hell and then blamed her and their kids for his alcoholism after their divorce.

"Just because he's engaged to Jennifer Lopez now doesn't mean we're about to forget."

The couple dated around 20 years ago and got engaged for the first time in November 2002.