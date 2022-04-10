 
Kim Kardashian sets Instagram ablaze with her sizzling snaps

By Web Desk
April 10, 2022
Kim Kardashian raised the temperature on the internet with her breathtaking pictures on social media.

The enchanting beauty posted a stray of pictures on her Instagram account in which she is wearing a vibrant top and ripped jeans while leaving everybody in awe of her.

Sharing the pictures, the 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians  star captioned it,” Talk less and say more.”

Pete Davidson’s ladylove was looking miraculous in a lavender-hued top and stunned onlookers with her glam look.

Meanwhile, fans slid to the comments section and praised the star’s look with several heart emoticons.