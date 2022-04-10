Kim Kardashian sets Instagram ablaze with her sizzling snaps

Kim Kardashian raised the temperature on the internet with her breathtaking pictures on social media.
The enchanting beauty posted a stray of pictures on her Instagram account in which she is wearing a vibrant top and ripped jeans while leaving everybody in awe of her.
Sharing the pictures, the 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned it,” Talk less and say more.”
Pete Davidson’s ladylove was looking miraculous in a lavender-hued top and stunned onlookers with her glam look.
Meanwhile, fans slid to the comments section and praised the star’s look with several heart emoticons.
