Max George, Stacey Giggs reunite after breakup

Max George and Stacey Giggs seem to back together after three months of their breakup.



The couple separated, after four years of dating, just as Max joined Strictly Come Dancing's live tour where he was paired with professional dancer Katya Jones, 32.

However. the break-up shocked fans as shortly before their break-up, the pop star had referred to Stacey as 'The One'.

A source told the The Sun: 'Max and Stacey had a real rough patch and in the heat of the moment they called it a day'.

The source continued: 'But now things have calmed down, they both felt they wanted to patch things up. They are back together and working through their issues.'

For the unversed, Max and Stacey, first met at V Festival in 2011 when the pop star was dating actress Michelle Keegan, 34.

Stacey was married to Ryan, 48, at the time, who she shares daughter Libby, 19, and son Zach, 15.

However, Stacey and Ryan divorced in 2017 and she and Max were together a year later in 2018 after they were reintroduced by friends.