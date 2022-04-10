Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor hold each other close in new ‘Brahmastra’ poster

Rumors of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married have taken the internet by storm.

While their fans are waiting for confirmation on the big news, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has teased the wedding rumors a little more after unveiling a new poster from Ranbir and Alia’s highly anticipated film Brahmastra.

In the poster, both the stars are seen madly in love and seemed to have suffered several injuries in this journey of love.

Sharing the poster, Ayan penned a lengthy caption, hinting at their wedding. “Love is the Light!,’ he wrote, adding, Brahmāstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love – that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster. The Time feels Right for it… There is some extra love in the air these days ! :).”

The Raazi actress also shared the latest poster from the upcoming film on her Instagram feed. She captioned it, “Love and Light (followed by a heart emoticon)”

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia are expected to tie the knot on April 14, in Mumbai.