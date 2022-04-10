Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stun guests with first dance as married couple

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz mesmerised guests by waltzing to Elvis Presley's old romantic classic for their first dance as married couple at the lavish party.

The lovebirds tied the knot on Saturday during a lavish wedding ceremony at Nicola’s parents sprawling estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Around 300 guests watched the happy couple say their vows, including Brooklyn’s parents David and Victoria Beckham, his three siblings, tennis legend Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Spice Girls singer Mel C.

The newlyweds shared their first dance to Elvis’ 1961 hit Only Fools Rush In, with a live singer doing the honours of belting out the classic.

The couple hit the dance floor for their debut as husband and wife, and shared their second dance to Ben E King’s classic Stand By Me, according to media reports.

Brooklyn, 23, only had to wait 15 minutes for his bride Nicola, 28, to walk down the aisle, where they were joined by the Bates Motel actress’ six maids of honour, including her new sister-in-law Harper Beckham, 10, as bridesmaid, and chef Brooklyn’s two best men, brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz Beckham, 17.



Nicola and Brooklyn reportedly shared a six-second kiss after being pronounced husband and wife for the first time. They both looked stunning and very much in love .