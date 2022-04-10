Prince Harry felt like 'Bridget Jones' on third-wheeling lovebirds William and Kate

Prince Harry and Prince William relationship trouble is explained by royal expert.

Tina Brown, author of a new book on the Royals says that Harry always struggled to find his true calling while he was considered secondary to William.

Ms Brown says she knows "there’s absolutely nothing going on between them at the moment.”

She told Telegraph: “The truth is the more charismatic prince was the younger brother.

“That was very difficult because Harry had to be contained and a role found for him

“He had all these interests in Africa and conservation, but so did William and Harry always had to play second banana.”

Harry quit as a senior royal with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, putting a strain on the legacy of the institution. Prince William rift began when the Duke of Cambridge showed apprehensions ahead of Harry's wedding to Meghan.

Ms Brown continued: “Diana insisted, much to her credit as a mother, that the two boys would be treated the same, but they were never going to be the same, that’s the problem.

“Gradually, that became a major tension between them.

“William had this great destiny ahead of him, he knew who he was.

“For Harry, it’s like, ‘Who am I going to be – Uncle Andrew? Am I really going there?’

Ms Brown admitted that Harry is “very insecure, fragile, hot-headed guy who never really dealt with the death of his mother and then he’s confronted by a slightly chaotic life.”

She added: “He did so badly in that situation.”

Before signing off, Ms Brown added that Harry felt a little left out when William found Kate.

"They were the perfect couple and Harry felt like Bridget Jones," said Ms Brown.