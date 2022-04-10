Prince Andrew told royal comeback is as difficult as 'Martians landing on the mall'

Prince Andrew is asked to lay low for the sake of royal family grace.

Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, Eric Schiffer, is urging the Duke of York to not crave for the limelight and tread carefully.

He told Express.co.uk: “The odds of seeing Prince Andrew at the Jubilee are the same as Martians landing on the Mall to honour Her Majesty.”

Prince Andrew earlier sparked public fury in a failed attempt to make social media comeback via ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's Instagram handle.

The Duke commented on Falkland wars after hijacking Fergie's social media and declared that he is a 'changed man' months after settling out of court for his sexual assault scandal.

US Weekly hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross dubbed the attempt 'very cringey.'

"He could not read the room on how people are feeling about him right now," they noted.

Mr Garibaldi said: "He really just needs to kind of remove himself from the situation."

Ms Ross then added: "He needs to lay low and take a step back.”

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “He was meant to stay invisible during the Platinum Jubilee so there is no way he will be at events like Trooping the Colour.

“But the Queen needs a chaperone on all occasions at the moment due to her mobility issues and Andrew has earmarked the Derby as the one he will accompany her at. He just doesn’t seem to understand the public outcry.

”Last weekend, the Duke came under further scrutiny after a series of posts were shared on his behalf on his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s Instagram account.