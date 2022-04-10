Prince Harry 'will have regretted' abandoning grandfather Philip tribute

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are warned of regret after they chose to opt-out of grandfather Prince Philip's Thanksgiving.

Russell Myers, royal editor at the Daily Mirror said on Pod Save The Queen: “I think that certainly Harry will have regretted not being there [Philip’s memorial service].

He added: “I know that there was someone in the armed forces, who was speaking quite eloquently after the service and knew Harry, said that he thought he would regret it as well.

“He’s going to be at the Invictus Games at The Hague, just a short – less than an hour – flight from here in the Netherlands in a couple of weeks.

“It just seems an absolutely bizarre decision to have made.”

The Sussexes, however, are thrilled to travel to Netherlands for Invictus Games. Harry declined to go to UK over 'security' reasons, adding that he does not feel safe bringing his wife and kids Archie and Lili to the country.

Ken Wharfe, a former royal protection officer, gave his two cents about Harry's argument: “I’m baffled about why Harry thinks he would be safer in the Netherlands than the UK.

“He would have travelled to his grandfather’s memorial service with his brother or father and received protection from the Met.

“It’s not like he would have been turning up at Westminster Abbey on a bike.

“It is more of a risk to go to Holland to support a charity with a military link than coming to London last week.”