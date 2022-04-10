Prince Harry not on Beckham wedding guest list, Prince William turned down invite

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seemingly snubbed by David and Victoria Beckham.

The former footballer and the former Spice Girl picked Prince William and Kate Middleton over the Sussexes to join them in Miami for the million-dollar wedding.

A source close to the Beckhams said: “David and Victoria wrote to William and Kate inviting them and the family to their son’s wedding, and William replied wishing them a great deal of joy but they are unable to attend.”

“David’s attachment and history go back with William and Kate and they have a very strong relationship and they were their choice of wedding guests,” said our source.

“It was always about them, it was never about Meghan and Harry.

“They are the people David and Victoria are attached to and it’s always been about them because they’ve had a long history together.”

Although, the power couple was split between which royal husband and wife to choose, given the rife, David and Posh eventually went for the Cambridges owing to their long history of friendship.

Kate and William, however, humbly declined the invitation for security reasons.

David and Victoria attended both Prince William and Harry's weddings in 2011 and 2018 respectively.