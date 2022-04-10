Kate Middleton, Prince William’s close friend Sam Waley helped them get back together after split

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Saturday celebrated their close friend Sam Waley-Cohen’s win at the 2022 Grand National.



Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted, “Huge congratulations to @swaleycohen for winning the Grand National. What a way to retire!.”

Sam won the Grand National at Aintree during his final horse race, riding Noble Yeats.

He dedicated the win to his brother who died of cancer.

Meanwhile, according to royal expert Richard Eden, “Sam is the man, incidentally, who helped get Prince William and Kate Middleton back together after they temporarily split up.”

He was also one of the guests at William and Kate's wedding in 2011.

Sam’s brother Thomas, who tragically died from cancer at the age of 20 in 2004, attended Marlborough College with Kate Middleton.



