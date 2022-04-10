Prince Andrew ‘dreaming of comeback’ on Queen’s ‘apron strings’: report

Insiders warn Prince Andrew is ‘dreaming’ of the first chance to sneak his way back into royal life, especially on Queen Elizabeth’s apron strings.

This revelation has been shared by sources close to The Times and according to their findings, “In the past, he has done a lot of good things for charities, also in his capacity as UK trade ambassador.

“If he is rehabilitated, then I think he can do a lot of good. The settlement had no admission of guilt.”

A separate source weighed in on the Duke’s alleged plans as well and added, “There are rightfully some questions of him but there is rarely a balanced judgment of him in the media. He has a lot to give to people who will let him give.”

At the end of the day, to many, “His ambition to return to public life and his belief that he can be of service remains undimmed. But he is the only one who sees it that way.”