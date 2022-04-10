Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘rue and regret’ Prince Philip Memorial Day snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a warning of an incoming regret over missing Prince Philip’s Memorial Day service.

This claim has been issued by the royal editor at the Daily Mirror, Russell Myers.

On the Pod Save the Queen podcast he admitted, “I think that certainly, Harry will have regretted not being there [Philip’s memorial service].”

“I know that there was someone in the armed forces, who was speaking quite eloquently after the service and knew Harry, said that he thought he would regret it as well.”

“He’s going to be at the Invictus Games at The Hague, just a short – less than an hour – flight from here in the Netherlands in a couple of weeks. It just seems an absolutely bizarre decision to have made.”