Amber Heard shares rare update on Johnny Depp defamation case: ‘I continue paying the price’

Amber Heard has just taken to social media and offered fans a rare update on her incoming defamation case hearing against Johnny Depp.
The defamation case is in reference to Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed about surviving domestic abuse.
Her post has been shared on Instagram and contains a note that reads, "I'm going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I'll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court.”
“Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in The Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse .”
“I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully, when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny.”
“I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world.”
