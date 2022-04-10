Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's wedding plans ‘up in the air’: ‘Not even talking’

Insiders reveal Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly ‘not even thought’ of wedding planning since announcing their engagement.

Inside sources close to People magazine announced this news and began by admitting that even though Lopez “loves her ring” and “can't stop looking at it,” they are “not talking about a wedding” just yet.

At the same time though “It's very cute to see how excited she is. Ben makes her incredibly happy.”

Before concluding, the same source also went on to detail that the couple intended for news of their engagement to stay “quiet for a few days” before it reached mainstream media.

In a previous newsletter, Lopez even went on to detail the significance of the colour green in her life, as well as her engagement ring.

She began by referencing the iconic jungle-print Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammys and admitted she now associates the colour with good fortune.

In the newsletter, she even went as far as to say, “I've realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”