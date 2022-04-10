Chris Rock drops cryptic note about wanting ‘to be paid’ before addressing Will Smith Oscar slap

Chris Rock has reportedly refused to even mention the Will Smith Oscar slap without a massive payment.

The comedian’s comments came during one of his own shows and according to findings by the Palm Desert Sun, he admitted he’s waiting ‘to get paid’.

He was even quoted saying, “I’m OK, I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

While his cryptic comments have not yet made sense to many of his fans, it is possible that the comedian is hinting toward an exclusive interview, deal or even civil lawsuit.

The entire incident occurred on the Oscars stage for those unversed and ended up headlining the entire event.

Just prior to this statement Rock admitted that he’s still “processing” all that’s happened and according to HollywoodLife, claimed, “I had like a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kinda processing what happened. So at some point, I’ll talk about that [expletive]. So I’m gonna tell some jokes It’s nice to be out.”