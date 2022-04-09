Camila Cabello opens up about rumoured rift with Fifth Harmony

Camila Cabello has finally reacted to rumours about her dispute with pop band Fifth Harmony.



The 25-year-old singer was a member of the hit girl group which consisted of Ally Brooke, 28, Dinah Jane, 24, Lauren Jauregui, 25 and Normani Hamilton, 25, and was formed on the American version of The X Factor in 2012.

The group went on to release two Top 20 albums before Camila abruptly quit the group in December 2016 – with the remaining ladies going on to release a third album before announcing in March 2018 that they were going on indefinite hiatus.

Rumours have circulated ever since Camila quit the group that there was animosity between the ladies – and now the Cuban-American beauty has revealed her genuine sentiments about her former band in a new song named Psychofreak.

Lyrics to the song include the lines: “Everybody says they miss the old me, I been on this ride since I was 15 / I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down.”

Meanwhile, the star has said she has kept in close touch with her former bandmates since she quit the group just over five years ago.

She told The Sun: “We have been supportive of each other through DMs and stuff. I’m in a really good place with them.

“That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry.”