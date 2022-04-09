Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin had a ‘magical’ first birthday of son with Brenda Song

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend Brenda Song celebrated first 'magical' birthday of their son Dakota Song Culkin.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old actor dropped a cute picture of him with girlfriend as they posed with Elmo at Sesame Street.

Culkin captioned the post, “Just want to send out a BIG thank you to the amazing people over at Sesame Place in San Diego for hosting my son’s first birthday.”

“They made a little boy’s dreams come true,” he added. “And my son also had a great time.”

Sharing the same picture to her social media account, the Secret Obsession actor wrote, “Thank you sooo much to all the amazing people at Sesame Place San Diego for making BOTH my boys’ dreams come true.”



“And for hosting the most magical first birthday for our son! We had so much fun!” Song concluded.

Culkin and Song started dating in 2017 after they met on the sets of Changeland. The couple welcomed their son in 2021, who they named after Culkin’s late older sister Dakota.

