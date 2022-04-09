Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin performs yoga with sons Romeo, Rafael, see pic

Hilaria Baldwin left fans in awe as she shared an adorable picture on the internet, in which she was seen having fun with her loving family.

The entrepreneur, who is expecting her seventh child, took to her Instagram on Friday and shared a photo of herself practicing a yoga pose upside down.

For the yoga session, Hilaria, 38, was joined by her sons Rafael and Romeo. "Don't know which is my fav part of this: little yogi Raf, my future yoga human inside my pregnant belly, or wild Romeo …you know what? All of it…I feel like a lucky mama ," she captioned the photo.

The new post comes after Hilaria announced she and husband Alec are expecting their seventh child together last month.

The pair share six children together: daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.