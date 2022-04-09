Lady Gag's dog walker's 'deeply concerned' after 'mistaken release' of shooting suspect

Lady Gag’s dog walker Ryan Fischer has reacted to the reports of mistaken release of a suspect who shot and severely injured him.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "While I'm deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I'm confident law enforcement will rectify the error."

According to reports in The Sun, the Los Angeles police department is currently carrying out ‘an all out manhunt’ to take the suspect back in custody.

The suspect was nabbed by the police along with two other documented gang members under the charges of attempted murder and robbery after they shot Fischer in February 2021.

Fisher, who was walking Gaga’s three French bulldogs, was severely injured by the bullet shot in the chest, leading to a collapsed lung.

The suspect on Tuesday attended court proceedings at Clara Shortridge Criminal Justice Center before mistaken release.

The police department’s statement said: "The investigation is continuing and the LASD Major Crimes Bureau is actively working to get Mr Jackson back in custody."