Pictures: Selena Gomez gives fans a glimpse into her ‘socializing’

Music sensation icon Selena Gomez returned to social media after taking a break from the internet. The Let Somebody Go singer gave fans a glimpse into how she feels about joining social gatherings in her latest Instagram post.

Taking to the photo-and-video sharing platform on Friday, the Hands to Myself crooner wrote, "They say go socialize, I said ok. Lasted 20 min = success."

In the shared picture, the Only Murders in the Building actress sported a black leather jacket, silver shimmery sunglasses, signature gold hoop earrings, and a necklace with her name on it.

Within minutes her post received thousands of likes and hearts. Fans took to the comment section and expressed that Gomez’s caption is quite relatable. One internet user wrote, "same sis. Same."

Earlier, the Lose You to Love Me singer addressed her decision of quitting social media during an appearance on Good Morning America. She said it's been an ‘amazing way’ to cope with mental health challenges. “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people.”