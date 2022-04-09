Sonam Kapoor’s Delhi residence robbed, valuables worth Rs 1.41 crore stolen

Indian actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s New Delhi residence was allegedly robbed.

According to police, cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.41 crore were stolen in the burglary, which took place on February 23.

Delhi Police immediately registered an FIR. However, they decided to keep the case under the wraps as it was high profile, said on Saturday.

Sonam’s father-in-law Harish Ahuja and other family members reported the matter at the Tughlaq Road police station.

The police suspect Sonam and Anand’s domestic help or workers at the complainant’s residence are involved in the theft. Police is questioning 25 employees besides 9 caretakers, drivers, gardeners, and other workers.

Meanwhile, Sonam and Anand are currently in Mumbai. The Neerja actress is expecting her first child with Anand. She is currently at her father Anil Kapoor's house.