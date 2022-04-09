The Academy goes 'into full crisis mode' amid calls to strip Will Smith of his Oscar

FileFootage

Will Smith’s slap on the stage at Oscars 2022 reportedly sent The Academy into a frenzy that called an emergency meeting to consider the actions they should take against the King Richard actor.



According to The Sun, the organizers ‘went into full crisis mode’ after publicly condemning Smith for slapping Chris Rock.

"Once the ceremony was over, they called in key members to hold an emergency meeting about what action they should take,” a source spilt to the outlet while adding, “There have been calls to have Will stripped of his Best Actor gong.”

"They cannot be seen to be condoning violence in any way and there are some people in the Academy who believe they should remove the award from him to make a point.

“Others however believe he should be allowed to hold onto it,” the insider added.

“Chris was immediately supported backstage and has been offered a package of aftercare where he can talk to professionals provided by the academy if needed.

“The Academy is taking this incredibly seriously," the source concluded.

Meanwhile, The Academy announced on April 8 that Smith will not be allowed to attend Academy events for 10 years.