Malaika Arora shares heartfelt note following car accident

Bollywood fitness freak Malaika Arora shared a heartfelt and stirring note with her fans following she met with an unfortunate car accident in Mumbai.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was rushed to the hospital on April 2 after her car met with an accident in Panvel. As a result, the model-actress sustained minor injuries.

Ever since then, Malaika has been recovering at her residence and amid all, the actress wrote a lengthy post thanking doctors, family, and others for their care and expressing well-wishes. She also gave her health update to her fans and said that she is recovering gradually.

Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram, Malaika wrote, "The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels - be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal and the amazing hospital staff.”



“My doctors ensured my safety in the most caring way possible at every step. They made me feel safe and secure instantly and I am so very grateful for that. And finally ofcourse the love that came in from my friends, family, my team and my Insta fam was just so reassuring."

The actress added, "Moments like these are not epiphanies but strong reminders that we must always offer gratitude to those - known and unknown - who shower you with love and good wishes at a time you need it the most. A big heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it ."