Meghan Markle accused of 'trying to make fortune' out of royal family link

Meghan Markle is being bashed for her upcoming Archetypes podcast.

Jan Moir, while writing for Daily Mail, says that Meghan Markle's upcoming podcast, Archetypes, is being used by the Duchess to fuel her feud with the royal family.

"Called Archetypes, the series will be launching soon, with Meghan promising to use the broadcasts to look at the way women are portrayed in the media and 'the labels that try to hold them back'. Uh-oh.

"Is it so terribly wrong and bad of me to envisage a series of grim, earnest chats where the underlying theme is the Duchess of Martyr herself, and the terrible, terrible life she has had since joining the British Royal Family, stepping down as a working member of the British Royal Family and trying to make an honest-to-goodness fortune out of her association with the British Royal Family?

"Is it so very, very awful to suggest that a better and more accurate title for the podcast series would be 'The One Where I Get Even With Every Bad B*tch Who Ever B*tched About Me'?" she mocks

Accusing Meghan of having a need to stay in limelight, Moir adds: "As is so often the case with the Sussexes, one is torn between applauding them for a marvellous tranche of pure altruism which will benefit the entire world, or wondering if what they are doing is only a bit of cold-eyed, legacy-building, myth-controlling PR?"

She then mocks the title of the podcast, adding that Meghan has a 'need' to rebrand herself with son's name.

"Meghan promises that Archetypes will feature 'uncensored conversations' with historians, experts and women 'who know all too well' that being categorised can influence and change narratives.

"Of course, she doesn't mean archetypes: she means stereotypes. But that would also mean she'd have had to call her son Stereo, and in the stampede to trademark everything 'Arch', she probably didn't think of that. I digress.

"Anyway, archetypes, stereotypes, media types — call them what you will, it's all going to be great.

"I look forward to seeing which typecast females the Duchess of Martyr will consider worthy of examination, while wondering if Evil Half-Sister, Grandma Moneypot and Jealous Sister-In-Law will make the cut.

She concludes: "Most of all, I am hugely looking forward to the episode in which Meghan will be having an uncensored conversation with herself about stereotyped females and her own role in perpetuating so many of them."