Priyanka Chopra urges world leaders to help Ukraine: ‘We can’t just stand by and watch’

Priyanka Chopra appealed world leaders to help refugees and children of Russian invaded Ukraine in her latest social media post.

Taking to Instagram, The White Tiger actor dropped a video as she voiced her concerns about the on-going conflict in Ukraine asking leaders to help the displaced people.

The 39-year-old star captioned the video, "World leaders, we need you to stand up for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support they need now.”

“We can’t just stand by and watch. It’s gone on too long!" Priyanka added.

In the video, the actor directly addressed the world leaders, saying, “We need you to take immediate action to help displaced people from Ukraine and all around the world."

"To give you context in total two million children have been forced to leave everything behind in search of safety in neighbouring countries,” Priyanka continued. “Together with the 2.5 million children internally displaced inside Ukraine. It's one of the fastest large-scale displacements of children since World War 2.”

“These numbers are staggering. So much trauma for so many young lives which will forever be carved into their memories. None of these children will ever be the same again after what they have seen and what they have experienced."

She asked the leaders of UK, Germany, Japan, Norway, and Australia if they will stand up for refugees everywhere and contribute billions to help them.

The actor then concluded her video asking viewers to spread the message, adding, “This is the largest refugee crisis we have seen as human beings.”







