Angelina Jolie upset by civilian killings in Ukraine War

Angelina Jolie is touching upon basic rules of war as thousands die in Ukraine.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the actress shared important highlights from the Geneva Conventions 1949, addressing the do's and don'ts of war.

"Over the past 60 years, civilians have been the main victims of war. Thousands of civilians have been killed. Others don’t have food, water, heat or shelter. Millions have been forced to flee their homes,"she begins in the caption.

"Both soldiers and civilians are protected under the Geneva Conventions. An attempt to limit the damage done by war, and reduce suffering.

Jolie went on to note the 4 Geneva conventions.

"Protects the sick, wounded, medical and religious personnel during conflict

"Care for the wounded, sick and shipwrecked during war at sea

"Treat prisoners of war with humanity

"Protect all civilians, including those in occupied territory

"From these conventions come the rule of war. They are universal. All sides in conflicts have to follow them.

Jolie then highlighted some 'basic rules' of war and how breaking them is a war crime.

"Civilians can never be targeted

"The sick and wounded have a right to be cared for - no matter whose side they are on

"Medics and aid workers should be protected

"The things civilians need for survival - like food and water - should not be denied or destroyed

"Prisoners deserve fair treatment. They must not be tortured or abused

"Weapons which cause excessive or untargeted damage should be limited

"Rape and other forms of sexual violence are expressly forbidden.