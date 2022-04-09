Meghan Markle’s accused of ‘paying the victim’ in trademark row for ‘archetype’ podcast

File Footage

Meghan Markle has come under fire for ‘playing the victim’ in ‘crass’ and ongoing archetype trademark row.



This bashing has been administrated by GB News host Dan Wootton who has accused Meghan of “crass commercialisation”, since she is “about as far from a victim as you could possibly get.”

In the chat, Megyn Kelly also addressed the issue and voiced her support for the Duchess, claiming, “She has decided that she wants to trademark a word that is 436 years old, the word is ‘archetype’.”



“She wants to use it in the context of women Dan because she’s a champion for female empowerment.”

“So she’s going to fight the patriarchy, after giving up her entire career, her entire religion, her country and her family for a guy.”

Mr Wootton labelled this move “ridiculous” and said, You might say Megyn this is an archetypal Meghan Markle move because it’s just crass, isn’t it?”

“It’s crass commercialisation that makes no sense, it’s like you're making tens of millions of dollars from Spotify, you don’t have to try and own a word.”

“It reminds me, Megyn, of when Victoria Beckham tried to trademark the word ‘posh’ and she was roundly condemned for it, because it's ridiculous. I can use the word archetype in whatever context I want, I'm afraid Meghan.”

“But it just shows you how bad their advice is and how they are surrounded by these ridiculous Hollywood types who think like celebrities.”

Before concluding he added, “I feel that Meghan’s rebrand is just to say ‘I’m a victim’ and she’s about as far from a victim as you could possibly get.”