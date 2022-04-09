Prince Andrew’s name branded ‘a saga of stain’ by Britons: ‘Don’t want the association’

File Footage

Residents of Prince Andrew Way street demand the street name be changed given the ‘saga of stain’ it is linked to.



This ongoing backlash has been brought into headlines by The Sun.

According to their findings, one resident who is at their wit's end spoke to the outlet and was quoted saying, “We do not want to be associated with Andrew. This whole saga is a stain on the Royal Family.”

Even the resident’s husband keeps going through multiple rounds of jokes because of the issue.

He also chimed in and admitted, “I work with a lot of builders so there’s always loads of jokes about it. Some are quite derogatory. The name needs changing.”

Other residents also spoke out in exasperation and added, “How do I explain who he is to the kids? I went to the doctor’s, gave my address and she goes: ‘That’s unfortunate’. It’s cringey and uncomfortable.”

Not all residents are on board however, many feel it a ‘waste of money’ but a council spokesperson, has told the BBC. “This is a matter for elected members and a motion to change the name of Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus is expected to be brought before council in June 2022, at which time it will [be] considered by elected members.”