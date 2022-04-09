Turkish fraudster ‘may have paid’ Sarah Ferguson an extra £20,000

File Footage

The Turkish fraudster, Selman Turk is reported to have offered Sarah Ferguson an added payment of nearly £20,000, extra.



Details of this payment have been leaked by the Peters and Peters law firm and according to their findings, the received amount is ‘being revised’.

According to the Daily Mail, the document states that it is becoming ‘likely’ that the £20,000 payment was in relation to a business linked with Prince Andrew’s ex-wife.

Further reports also go on to allege that Sarah refused to be paid in instalments, for work she states was for her brand ambassador work for a solar energy company.

For those unversed, the money in question originally belongs to Mrs Isbilen, who states she was tricked into paying Prince Andrew £1.1million when attempting to flee the country over political prosecution.