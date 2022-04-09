Bighit announces plans for BTS Jin’s participation in Las Vegas shows

BigHit Entertainment seems to have taken matters into its own hands, in a bid to safeguard the health of BTS Jin following his injury.

For those unversed, Jin has previously been reported to have suffered an injury on his finger and ended up gracing the Oscars red carpet with bandages running along the length of his forearm.

According to an official statement by the agency, “As we informed you on March 19, Jin had injured his left index finger as the tendons in the finer had been partially damaged and underwent surgery to repair the extensor in the finger.”

“It was the opinion of the medical personnel that Jin should refrain from vigorous movement as any impact on his finger due to the number of activities increased more than necessary, while he is still recovering from the injury, may cause another surgery.”

“While the artist himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician advice and minimize Jin’s movements during the ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Las Vegas’ concerts.”

“As a result, Jin’s choreography and stage performance will be limited to a certain extent. We ask for your understanding and support from all our fans.”